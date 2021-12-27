Temples and mutts should reconvert all those who've gone out of Hindu fold: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya

NEW DELHI: Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party MP Tejasvi Surya has said that temples and mutts should set yearly targets to bring converted Hindus back into fold. In a video, which has now gone viral on social media, the young BJP MP can be seen giving a clarion a call to “bring back the converted Hindus back into the fold.’’

“There are people who belonged to Hinduism but were converted to Islam or Christianity. It is our duty to bring these people back into the fold of Hinduism. Also, Hindus in Pakistan who were converted to Islam should be brought back into the fold,” the BJP MP said.

#WATCH Only option left for Hindus is to reconvert all those people who've gone out of the Hindu fold...those who've left their mother religion must be brought back.. My request is that every temple,mutt should've yearly targets for this:BJP MP Tejasvi Surya at an event on 25 Dec pic.twitter.com/8drw0lfKAh — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2021

Surya added that all mutts and temples should have “annual targets” for the completion of such religious re-conversions.

“All the mutts and temples should have annual targets to bring back people to Hindu religion. For instance, there were people who had to undergo religious conversion because of Tipu Sultan. That is why it is important to bring these people back to the fold of Hinduism. That is the only way a renaissance can happen,” Surya said.

Tejasvi Surya, who is also the Yuva Morcha national president, made these remarks while speaking at a valedictory event at Sri Krishna Mutt.

Surya’s statements come at a time when the state has witnessed massive protests over The Karnataka Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021, commonly referred to as the anti-conversion Bill, which has been passed in the Assembly.

The bill prohibits conversion from one religion to another by misrepresentation, force, fraud, allurement or marriage.

