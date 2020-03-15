Temporary Ram temple reaches Ayodhya, Ram Lalla to be shifted on March 25

Ayodhya: A small temporary Ram temple made of bullet-proof fibre reached Ayodhya on Sunday (March 15, 2020). The 21 feet long and 15 feet wide temple will be ready with most of the features by March 24.

This will be the first time after 1992 when Ramlalla will be shifted out of the temporary tent to a proper temple. In the early morning of March 25, Ramlalla will be shifted to a new temporary temple.

Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also be present during the shifting. President of Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust Nritya Gopal Das and General Secretary Champat Rai and other trustees will also be there.

Many priests of Ayodhya will also witness the moment.

BJP MLA from Ayodhya Ved Prakash Gupta said, "Ramlalla will be moved out of the tent at the dawn of March 25 and will sit in the new temporary temple." adding, "It'll be a moment of pride for everyone."

The celebrations in Ayodhya will begin as early as March 20. Ayodhya's saint will start the land purification chanting and Vedic tradition in the birthplace complex.

There are security arrangements as well. After March 25, the Ram devotees will have to go through four security points.

The devotees who visit Ramlala today see it from a distance of 50 feet and walk around one and a half kilometers but after the new arrangements, the devotees will be able to see Ramlalla from a 20-feet distance and will just have to walk a 500m distance.

The Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust is also considering to make arrangements that devotees can also be given an opportunity to perform circumambulation in the new temporary Ram temple on 25 March.

Yogi Adityanath government is going to construct an elevated bridge road for Ram devotees which will go directly to Ramlalla.

District Magistrate of Ayodhya Anuj Kumar Jha said, "All the work will be completed on time. Construction of the temporary temple will also be done on time."

The temple has been equipped with many amenities. Besides being bullet-proof, water-proof and fire-proof, it can endure harsh summer, winter and rainy seasons. It also has two air-conditioners to protect it from the heat.