Ten Policemen, One Civilian Killed In Maoist Attack In Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

New Delhi: Ten policemen and a civilian were killed in the blast carried out by Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada, officials said on Wednesday. According to the latest reports, an IED attack was carried out by Naxals on a vehicle carrying District Reserve Guard personnel near Aranpur in the Dantewada district.

Reacting to the Maoist attack, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that it is 'very saddening' and that the Naxals won't be 'spared'.

"It is very saddening. My condolences to the bereaved families. This fight is in its last stage. Naxals won't be spared," Bhupesh Baghel told reporters.

