Tense Two Hours In Air: Air India Express Flight Makes Safe Emergency Landing In Tiruchirapalli

After two-and-a-half anxious hours in the air, an Air India Express (AIX) flight carrying 140 passengers made a safe emergency landing at Tiruchirapalli airport on Friday. The flight, which experienced technical issues shortly after takeoff, remained in a holding pattern over the city to burn off fuel before returning to the airport.

Airport officials prepared for an emergency by deploying ambulances and firefighting vehicles, although the airline later clarified that no formal emergency had been declared by the pilots of flight AIX613 to Sharjah.

According to Air India, the aircraft, after reporting a technical issue, circled the designated area several times as a precautionary measure to reduce fuel and weight due to the runway length, before safely making a precautionary landing. “We are aware of media reports related to an Air India Express flight operating on the Tiruchirappalli - Sharjah route. We would like to clarify that no emergency was declared by the operating crew,” the airline said in a statement.

“In the interim, an alternative aircraft is being arranged for the onward journey of our guests. We regret the inconvenience and reiterate our commitment to prioritising safety in every aspect of our operations,” said Air India Express’ Spokesperson.

Trichy District Collector Pradeep Kumar commented on the technical problem faced by the Air India Express flight from Tiruchirappalli to Sharjah, stating, "There was a landing issue in a flight which is from Tiruchirapalli to Sharjah." He explained that once the issue was identified, authorities promptly coordinated with the airport and air traffic control.

“We were in touch with the airport authority as well as the air traffic signal," he said, adding that medical teams were mobilized in the area. "We have mobilised the doctor's team in and around Tiruchirapalli... The pilot saved the passengers' lives," Kumar remarked.