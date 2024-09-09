Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2790320https://zeenews.india.com/india/tension-in-bareilly-over-illegal-construction-in-mosque-authorities-demolish-minarets-2790320.html
NewsIndia
ILLEGAL MASJID CONSTRUCTION

Tension In Bareilly Over 'Illegal' Construction In Mosque; Authorities Demolish Minarets

Hindu organizations have protested, claiming the minarets at Mansoori Mosque in Bareilly were built illegally overnight. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Medha Jha|Last Updated: Sep 09, 2024, 12:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Tension In Bareilly Over 'Illegal' Construction In Mosque; Authorities Demolish Minarets

Tensions have escalated over the construction of 3 minarets at Mansoori Mosque in Bareilly. Hindu organizations have protested, claiming the minarets were built illegally overnight. Following these protests, authorities have begun demolishing the structure.

The situation became more volatile after local leader Tauqeer Raza arrived at the scene, further intensifying the tension. In response, a large police force has been deployed in the area to maintain order. 

Illegal Construction Controversies

In another major controversy surrounding the "illegal" construction of the Sanjauli mosque in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla fuelled an uproar. Members of the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), along with several Hindu organizations and local residents held a protest at Chaura Maidan near the Vidhan Sabha in Shimla, demanding the demolition of the mosque in Sanjauli.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Omar Abdullah Remarks on Afzal Guru's Execution Stir Controversy in Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Visits Gorakhpur, Shows Strong Bond with CM Yogi
DNA Video
DNA: Bulldozer Action in Assam Destroys Illegal Encroachments in Kamrup
DNA Video
DNA: Man-Eating Wolves Terrorize Bahraich, Forest Department Fails to Capture Them
DNA Video
DNA: Kuki Terrorists in Manipur Launch Rocket Attacks on Meitei Villages, Similar to Hamas
DNA Video
DNA: Bihar hospital worth Rs 5 crores 'occupied by ghosts'!
DNA Video
DNA: J&K Election - Who is Daisy Raina contesting from Pulwana?
DNA Video
DNA: RJD instructs workers to avoid wearing 'Gamchha'
DNA Video
DNA: Amit Shah releases BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' for J&K elections
DNA Video
SEBI Officials Protest Against Chief Madhabi Puri Buch, Letter Reveals Shocking Details