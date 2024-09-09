Tension In Bareilly Over 'Illegal' Construction In Mosque; Authorities Demolish Minarets

Tensions have escalated over the construction of 3 minarets at Mansoori Mosque in Bareilly. Hindu organizations have protested, claiming the minarets were built illegally overnight. Following these protests, authorities have begun demolishing the structure.

The situation became more volatile after local leader Tauqeer Raza arrived at the scene, further intensifying the tension. In response, a large police force has been deployed in the area to maintain order.

Illegal Construction Controversies

In another major controversy surrounding the "illegal" construction of the Sanjauli mosque in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla fuelled an uproar. Members of the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), along with several Hindu organizations and local residents held a protest at Chaura Maidan near the Vidhan Sabha in Shimla, demanding the demolition of the mosque in Sanjauli.