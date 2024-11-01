'Terrible Deceit': PM Modi Says 'Poor, Youngsters, Women' Victim Of Fake Promises Of Congress

With Maharashtra and Jharkhand set to vote in the coming weeks, the BJP has got a fresh weapon to counter Congress. The BJP has latched upon the Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's caution to his party leaders against promising 'guarantees' without budgetary considerations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the poor, youngsters, women and farmers are victims of the Congress party's fake promises. Taking to X, PM Modi said that Congress is realising the 'hard way' that 'making unreal promises is easy but implementing them' is impossible.

"The Congress Party is realising the hard way that making unreal promises is easy but implementing them properly is tough or impossible. Campaign after campaign they promise things to the people, which they also know they will never be able to deliver. Now, they stand badly exposed in front of the people," said PM Modi.

Prime Minister Modi said that Congress-ruled states are facing a difficult financial situation due to unreal promises made to the voters. "Check any state where the Congress has Governments today - Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana- the developmental trajectory and fiscal health is turning from bad to worse. Their so-called Guarantees lie unfulfilled, which is a terrible deceit upon the people of these states. The victims of such politics are the poor, youngsters, farmers and women, who are not only denied the benefits of these promises but also see their existing schemes diluted," added PM Modi.

The Congress Party is realising the hard way that making unreal promises is easy but implementing them properly is tough or impossible. Campaign after campaign they promise things to the people, which they also know they will never be able to deliver. Now, they stand badly… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 1, 2024

He said that while the Karnataka Congress is busy with intra-party politics and loot, in Himachal Pradesh, the salaries of Government workers are not paid on time. PM Modi said that the Karnataka government is now going to roll back existing schemes.

"In Telangana, farmers are waiting for the waiver they promised. Previously, in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan they promised certain allowances which were never implanted for five years. There are numerous such examples of how the Congress works," said PM Modi.

Warning people against such promises, PM Modi said that the people will have to be vigilant against the Congress-sponsored culture of fake promises. Citing the example of Haryana where Congress suffered a poll loss, PM Modi said, "There is a growing realisation across India that a vote for Congress is a vote for non-governance, poor economics and unparalleled loot. The people of India want development and progress, not the same old 'Fake Promises Of Congress."

Earlier today, Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge meted out advice to the Congress units headed for polls cautioning them to announce guarantees on the basis of their budget. During a press conference, he underscored the importance of fiscal responsibility, stating that if the government fails to deliver on its commitments, it could result in a bad reputation and hardships for the community. Kharge said, "In Maharashtra, I've said that they shouldn't announce 5, 6,10 or 20 guarantees. They should announce guarantees based on budget. Otherwise, there'll be bankruptcy. If there's no money for roads, everyone will turn against you. If this government fails, the future generation will be left with nothing but a bad name. They'll have to live in exile for 10 years." (With agency inputs)