Territorial Army soldier killed by unidentified terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Bijbehara

Bijbehara: A Territorial Army soldier, who was on leave, was shot dead by terrorists in Bijbehara area of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday (April 9) evening. Hawaldar Mohammad Saleem Akhoon was a solider of 162 Inf Bn TA (Ikhwan) and was on leave from March 22 for 40 days. He was a resident of Bijbehara area of the Valley and was killed by an unidentified terrorist around 4.50 pm, army sources said.

According to reports, he was at his residence when he was shot dead by the terrorists. The 43-year soldier by attacked by two terrorists suspected to be from LeT, at his house. The soldier was rushed to SDH Bijbehara from where he was referred to GMC Srinagar, however, he was declared dead at GMC. He sustained severe head injuries.

In 2019, the soldier had been issued threats by terrorists via an audio message but had continued to do his duty undeterred, it said. "The nation stands in solidarity with the family of the brave soldier. The perpetrators will be tracked and booked," army said. Officals said that five Kashmiri army soldiers have been killed in the region in the last two years.

Mohd Saleem is survived by his wife, a nine-year-old daughter and a six-year-old son.