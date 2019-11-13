Territorial boundary of Manipur will not be affected by Naga deal: Manipur CM

Imphal: Allaying fears over the Naga settlement, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said on Tuesday that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured him that the integrity of the state would not be compromised while inking final settlement on Naga peace deal.

"A commitment has been given by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah that the territorial boundary of Manipur will not be affected and the administrative structure of the state will be protected," said N Biren Singh while addressing a press conference here.

Biren Singh had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on November 10 in New Delhi.

Singh also informed that the Shah has assured that all the stakeholders would be consulted before inking a final accord with the Nagas.

He also said that the central government will soon invite stakeholders in Manipur for consultation before signing the final agreement.

Last month, the Home Ministry said that all stakeholders including Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh will be consulted before any settlement is arrived at with Naga groups and that credence should not be given to rumours that final Naga settlement has been reached.