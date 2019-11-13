close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Manipur

Territorial boundary of Manipur will not be affected by Naga deal: Manipur CM

Biren Singh met Union Home Minister Amit Singh on November 10 in New Delhi.

Territorial boundary of Manipur will not be affected by Naga deal: Manipur CM

Imphal: Allaying fears over the Naga settlement, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said on Tuesday that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured him that the integrity of the state would not be compromised while inking final settlement on Naga peace deal.

"A commitment has been given by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah that the territorial boundary of Manipur will not be affected and the administrative structure of the state will be protected," said N Biren Singh while addressing a press conference here.

Biren Singh had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on November 10 in New Delhi.

Live TV

Singh also informed that the Shah has assured that all the stakeholders would be consulted before inking a final accord with the Nagas. 

He also said that the central government will soon invite stakeholders in Manipur for consultation before signing the final agreement.

Last month, the Home Ministry said that all stakeholders including Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh will be consulted before any settlement is arrived at with Naga groups and that credence should not be given to rumours that final Naga settlement has been reached. 

Tags:
Manipurbiren singhAmit ShahNaga peace deal.
Next
Story

Tejashwi hits back at critics after backlash over birthday celebrations on private jet

Must Watch

PT8M5S

DNA: Non Stop News, 12th November 2019