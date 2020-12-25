हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jammu and Kashmir terrorism

Terror associate arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, explosive recovered

A case has been registered against the said terror associate in Tral Police Station.

Terror associate arrested in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Pulwama, explosive recovered

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday arrested a terror associate in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. The Awantipora Police conducted a search of a particular house in village Syedabad Tral in the morning.

They were assisted by the 42 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and 180 BN Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), after getting reliable information. During the search, a person identified as Amir Ashraf khan, a resident of Syedabad Pastuna was arrested.

A Chinese hand grenade was recovered from his possession which he kept concealed in a plastic jar in the compound of his house. A case under relevant sections of law was registered against the said terror associate in Tral Police Station.

