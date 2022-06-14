Srinagar: In swift anti-terror action Jammu Kashmir police killed two LeT terrorists including one Pakistan terrorists in Bemina area of Srinagar, who were planning a terror attack on Amarnath Yatra. Terrorists tasked by handlers in Pakistan to attack Amarnath Yatra were killed by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, informed IGP Kashmir. The slain terrorists were part of a group that was intercepted in Soper forests on June 6 and one Pakistani terrorists Hanzalla was killed in the exchange of fire but two managed to escape from the spot. Police had a lead that the group of terrorists was sent from Pakistan especially with a task to attack the upcoming Amarnath yatra.

Sources said they had recently crossed over the line of control, and their handler Abu Huriara LeT commander based in POK had sent them especially with the task to attack the upcoming Amarnath yatra.

Adil Hussain Mir a local terrorist resident of Pehlgam was given the task to make their movement hazel free, provide the logistics and help them to settle a hideout as he was well known to the area of Pehlgam the base of Amarnath yatra since being a local. He added they were trying to reach south Kashmir Anantnag district and make their hideout close to a place where from yatra movement happens, but intelligence wing had gone through an intercept which made security agencies vigilant, we were tracking them, sources said.

Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar said, "Pakistan-based handlers had sent two Pakistani terrorists of LeT terror outfit along with one local terrorist Adil Hussain Mir of Pahalgam area of Anantnag district, who has been in Pakistan since 2018 with the intention to attack Yatra"

Kumar added, "In swift anti-terror action Srinagar police killed two LeT terrorists including one Pakistan terrorist in Bemina area of Srinagar. This was the same group of terrorists, who escaped from the Sopore encounter. We have been tracking their movement." IGP Kashmir told Zee News that with the lead on the movement of terrorists from north to central Kashmir, a trap was laid at many places from north Kashmir to Srinagar.

"In Bemina area they were intercepted, and Two terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT were neutralised by Srinagar Police in a swift encounter, also One policeman also received minor injury. Kumar said.

Police termed operation a big success, " As per the documents and other incriminating materials, one of the killed terrorists has been identified as Abdullah Goujri, resident of Faisalabad, Pakistan," SSP Srinagar said.

SSP Srinagar Rakesh Balwal said "As per documents recovered from another killed terrorist, he has been identified as Adil Hussain Mir @ Sufian @ Musab of Anantnag district. As per police records, he crossed over to Pakistan in 2018 on a visit VISA from Wagah.

Police claimed that they recovered arms and ammunition from the spot which includes communication devices and a matrix sheet also. SSP Balwal added, "2 AK-47 rifles, 10 magazines, Live rounds, Y-SMS device, Matrix sheet, Pakistani medicines & other incriminating material were recovered from them."

It's pertinent to mention this year a huge number of Pakistan terrorists is killed as compared to previous years, IGP Kashmir said, "this year 102 terrorists got killed and number of Pakistani terrorists killed has gone now to 30." According to tentative calculation, security forces say that around 155 terrorists are still active in Kashmir including around 60 Pakistani terrorists.



