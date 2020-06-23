Terror deals, spying forces India to cut staff strength in Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi by 50%

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday announced that India has taken the decision to reduce the staff strength in the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi by 50 per cent. It added that it would reciprocally reduce its own presence in Islamabad to the same proportion.

India said that this decision has been taken as Pakistan is engaged in acts of espionage and maintained dealings with terrorist organizations and will be implemented in seven days.

The Pakistan Charge d’ Affaires was summoned and informed that India had repeatedly expressed concern about the activities of officials of his Pakistan High Commission. He was informed that the activities of the two officials, caught red-handed and expelled on May 31, 2020, was an example of espionage.

India said that while their officials indulged in actions that are not in conformity with their privileged status in the High Commission, Pakistan has in parallel engaged in a sustained campaign to intimidate the officials of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad from carrying on their legitimate diplomatic functions.

"The recent abduction at gunpoint of two Indian officials and their severe ill-treatment underlines the extent to which Pakistan has gone in that direction. These officials who have returned to India on June 22, 2020, have provided graphic details of the barbaric treatment that they experienced at the hands of Pakistani agencies," the MEA stated.

"The behaviour of Pakistan and its officials is not in conformity with the Vienna Convention and bilateral agreements on the treatment of diplomatic and consular officials. On the contrary, it is an intrinsic element of a larger policy of supporting cross-border violence and terrorism," the statement added.