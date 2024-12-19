'Terror-Free J&K': Amit Shah Holds Review Meet, Vows To Provide Full Resources

J&K Review Meeting: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during a high-level security review meeting on Jammu and Kashmir, on Thursday declared the government's unwavering commitment to achieving a goal of "terror-free Jammu and Kashmir" at the earliest, and assured that all necessary resources would be provided to meet this goal, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "zero tolerance policy." He highlighted the importance of executing the "area domination plan" and "zero terror plan" in "mission mode" to ensure the complete eradication of terrorism from the region.

Addressing the high-level security review meeting on Jammu and Kashmir, Shah said that "in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Zero Tolerance Policy against terrorism, we will achieve the goal of 'Terror Free Jammu and Kashmir' at the earliest and all resources will be made available for this." He said that the Modi government, with the joint efforts of all security forces, is committed to establishing complete dominance over terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

Shah said that the unprecedented participation of the people of Jammu and Kashmir in the Assembly elections and Lok Sabha elections shows that they have full faith in the democracy of the country. He appreciated the efforts of the security agencies for a significant decline in terrorist incidents, infiltration and recruitment of youth in terrorist organizations.

The Minister further said due to the sustained and coordinated efforts of the Modi government, the eco-system of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir has almost ended. He further directed all security agencies to continue working in a coordinated manner to eliminate terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary, Director (IB), RAW Chief, Chief of Army Staff, GOC-in-C (Northern Command), DGMO, Chief Secretary and DGP of Jammu and Kashmir, heads of CAPFs and other senior officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs attended the meeting.

The meeting was significant in terms of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government's commitment to set an example by cracking down on terrorists through innovative means.