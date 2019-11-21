Terror funding case: ED seizes assets worth Rs 1.22 crore of Hizbul terrorists in Kashmir

Continuing its crackdown on terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday (November 21) took possession of attached properties of the Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) terrorists in a terror funding case. These properties worth Rs.1.22 crores belong to seven HM terrorists and are located in Anantnag, Baramulla and Bandipora districts of Kashmir.

The terrorists whose properties have been seized are identified as Mohammad Shafi Shah, Talib Lali, GulamNabi Khan, Zaffar Hussain Bhat, Abdul Majeed Sofi, Nazir Ahmad Dar and Manzoor Ahmad Dar.

The ED said in a press release that provisional attachment order against these properties was issued during March 2019. The ED took possession of the properties under Prevention of Money Laundering Act after the confirmation of the provisional attachment of the properties by the Adjudicating Authority.

It is to be noted that the central probe agency started its investigation in this case related to terror funding under PMLA on the basis of FIR registered by National Investigation Agency.

On Tuesday (November 19), the ED had attached land of arrested militants at Ajas village of Bandipora district of Kashmir. A team of ED officials had raided the houses of Talib Lali, and Muhammad Shafi to attach their properties.

Sources said that the ED had already served notices to the families of these HM terrorists and fixed banners prohibiting sale of the attached properties at the identified chunk of agricultural land that has been now converted into orchards. Notably, both Talib Lali and Muhammad Shafi are currently lodged in Tihar Jail.