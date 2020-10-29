Terror funding case: NIA conducts searches at 7 locations in Kashmir and Delhi

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches at 7 locations in Srinagar, Baramulla, Anantnag and Kulgam and two locations in Delhi in connection with the case pertaining to certain NGOs and Trusts raising funds in the name of charitable activities and then using those funds for carrying out secessionist and separatist activities in Jammu and Kashmir. The search operations were in continuation of Wednesday's searches.

The NIA registered the case on October 8, 2020, under section 120B, 124 A IPC and sections 17, 18, 22A, 22C, 38, 39, and 40 UA(P)A, 1967 as per the directions of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on receipt of credible information.

The MHA was reportedly aware of the fact that certain NGOs and Trusts are collecting funds domestically and abroad through donations and business contributions etc. in the name of various welfare activities such as public health, education etc.

These funds were sent to Jammu and Kashmir through various channels such as hawala and cash couriers and are used to carry out and sustain secessionist and terrorist activities.

The NIA searched the premises of the following NGOs/Trusts/Foundation:

1. JK Yateem Foundation at Srinagar and Kulgam.

2. The Salvation Movement at Srinagar, run by Zafar Akbar Bhat.

3. Human Welfare Foundation at Delhi and Anantnag.

4. Jammu and Kashmir Voice of Victims at Baramulla, run by Abdul Qadeer.

5. Falah-e- Aam Trust at Budgam, run by GM Bhat.

6. Charity Alliance, at Delhi, run by Zafar ul Islam.

During the NIS raids, several incriminating documents and electronic devices have been seized during searches, and further investigations are on in this case.