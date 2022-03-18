Terror module busted in J&K, six LeT associates held

Srinagar: Kashmir Police on Friday have busted a terror module and arrested six terrorist associates linked with proscribed militant outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba in Pulwama.

Police identified them as Rouf Ahmad Lone resident of Lelhar Kakapora, Aqib Maqbool Bhat resident of Alochibagh Pampore, Javaid Ahmad Dar resident of Larve Kakapora, Arshid Ahmad Mir resident of Parigam Pulwama, Rameez Raja resident of Parigam Pulwama and Sajad Ahmad Dar resident of Larve Kakapora.

During the preliminary investigation, police said, it was revealed that these arrested terror associates were involved in providing logistics, shelter, managing and transferring terror finance and motivating youth to act as hybrid terrorists.

The investigating team also learnt that they were working for terrorist commander Reyaz Ahmad Dar @ Khalid @ Sheeraz of terror outfit LeT, resident of Sethergund Kakapora Pulwama and were in constant touch with him besides, on his directions were instrumental in perpetrating terrorism in the district.

It's pertaining to mention here that security forces are on a massive crackdown on terror associates and until now managed to arrest 156 terror associates in Kashmir since January 2022.

