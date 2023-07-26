Terror Recruitment Module Busted In Jammu And Kashmir's Kulgam, PhD Scholar Among Three Arrested

New Delhi: The Kulgam Police in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday busted a terror recruitment module and arrested three persons including a PhD scholar and two terrorist associates linked with Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

"Acting on specific information generated by Kulgam police, a search was launched for a code-named person Dr Sabeel who was motivating, funding, and providing logistic support to the gullible youth of District Kulgam and adjoining areas to recruit them into terrorist ranks," the police said.

After systemic efforts of police personnel, one vehicle was zeroed in and the credentials of the vehicle were sought, following which it came to the fore that the said car was being used by a person named Dr Rubani Bashir, a resident of Ashmuji in the Kulgam district. Accordingly, police established a checkpoint at Ashmuji, and Dr Rubani was arrested.



During interrogation, he disclosed his code name as Dr Sabeel and that he is a Ph.D. scholar from the Central University of Kashmir, and that he has also applied for a job as Assistant Professor there.

He also disclosed that he has been associated with Jamat-e-Islami from his student days and that he has been its member in the student wing Islamic Jamat-ul-Tulbha.

The basic modus operandi of Dr Sabeel was to work for terrorist organizations Hizbul Mujahideen and Jaish-e-Mohammed behind the curtain. He used to identify the youngsters, motivated and funded them, and then made them ready to join terror outfits.

During preliminary investigation, it came to the fore that he motivated two youngsters and had made them join the terrorist ranks. On further disclosure, two terrorists named Fazil Ahmed Parrey and Tariq Ahmed Naikoo were arrested.

While one Chinese pistol, one pistol magazine, and nine 9mm rounds were recovered from Bashir, one AK-47 magazine and 19 AK-47 rounds were recovered from Parrey. One Chinese grenade, 10 AK-47 rounds and a car used for ferrying the terrorists have been seized, police said.

An FIR has been registered in Kulgam Police Station and further investigation is going on.