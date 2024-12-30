Terror Threat Looms At Kumbh Mela, Attackers May Disguise as Naga Sadhus - DNA Exclusive

Maha Kumbh, the world’s largest religious gathering, is expected to attract over 45 crore devotees along the banks of the Sangam. Given the sheer number of people, it is no surprise that authorities have put in place stringent security measures.

On the ground, the Uttar Pradesh police, ATS (Anti-Terrorist Squad), and NSG (National Security Guard) are deployed, while intelligence agencies remain on high alert. In today's episode of DNA, Zee News breaks this exclusive news.

Intelligence Report: Terror Threat Looms Over Maha Kumbh

Recent intelligence reports have indicated a potential terrorist threat during the Maha Kumbh Mela. There is a growing concern that terrorists could infiltrate the gathering disguised as sadhus (ascetics) or holy men.

The idea is that terrorists could use the guise of innocent saints to carry out a large-scale attack. As a result, the authorities have raised the security level, with strict checks being conducted at every entry point to the Mela. Security forces are closely monitoring everyone entering the area, but the question arises—how will the sadhus themselves identify any infiltrators posing as terrorists?

Terrorists in Disguise

In an alarming twist, intelligence agencies have warned that terrorists may attempt to blend in with the Naga sadhus or Aghori saints, who are an integral part of the Kumbh Mela.

These ascetics are known for their distinct appearance, with ashes smeared on their bodies and a deep connection to their spiritual practices. However, their vigilance is also high, and these sadhus are uniquely positioned to spot any impostors or threats within their ranks.

The Role of Naga Sadhus in Identifying Terrorists

While Naga sadhus are typically immersed in devotion to Lord Shiva, they possess sharp instincts and an acute ability to recognize threats. Their experience allows them to spot fake sadhus or impostors who may be terrorists in disguise.

The Naga sadhus are committed to ensuring that any such intruders are swiftly identified, and their weapons are ready if necessary to protect the gathering.

Safety Measures

Despite the heightened vigilance among sadhus, questions remain about how terrorists in disguise could be detected if they manage to infiltrate the Kumbh Mela. To address this, security agencies have taken additional measures at every entry point.

No one is allowed entry without showing valid ID, and thorough checks are conducted on all individuals. This includes mandatory Aadhaar card verification, ensuring that terrorists posing as sadhus are kept out.

Technological Surveillance: AI, Drones, and CCTV

In addition to the traditional security measures, the Kumbh Mela area is equipped with cutting-edge technology. AI-powered systems, drones, and CCTV cameras have been installed to monitor the crowd in real time.

These cameras are integrated with facial recognition technology, which is helping security agencies identify any suspicious individuals entering the area.

Authorities are prepared to neutralize any threat that may arise, including the possibility of terrorists posing as sadhus. With both law enforcement and the Naga and Aghori sadhus on high alert, the security forces are ready to take swift action against any infiltrators.

The combined efforts of human vigilance and technological tools are ensuring that any terrorist trying to breach the security of Maha Kumbh will not go unnoticed or unchallenged.