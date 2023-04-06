Terrorism At Record Low In J&K, Drugs Big Challenge: DGP Dilbagh Singh

Jammu and Kashmir's Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh has said that while terrorism has not ended in the valley, it is at an all-time low. He said that the youth of J&K has realized that terrorism brings only destruction. Singh, while speaking to reporters at Bandipora on the sidelines of an official function, said that due to the strenuous efforts of Jammu and Kashmir Police and other forces, said that the main credit for the decline in terrorism goes to the youth of Jammu and Kashmir.

DGP Dilbagh Singh noted that the youth of the valley are staying away from subversive activities. He urged the youth to involve themselves in career-building activities and sports. He said the youth who would otherwise fall prey to the false propaganda and get lured into terrorism are now following their careers in competitive exams and sports. “The youth and the people have understood the false narrative that was being run from across the border to fuel terrorism. The people of Kashmir have rejected that narrative and they are now contributing to the peace,” the DGP said.

Dilbagh Singh said that narcotics are the biggest challenge before Jammu and Kashmir police as the huge consignment of drugs is being smuggled from LOC areas of North Kashmir including Gurez, Kupwara and Uri. Singh said though the Police are acting tough against the drug mafias, but people should be also aware of the conspiracy behind this drug menace. He said that the Police have achieved huge success in foiling the designs of enemies to air-drop cash, IEDs, weapons and narcotics through drones.

“Though the activity is less than what we have been noticing in the past, airdropping of weapons through drones still takes place in Kupwara, Baramulla, Rajouri and Poonch areas. We have seized huge quantities of weapons, money and narcotics and such bids are continuously being foiled,” said DGP Singh, adding that those involved in supplying drugs to other parts of UT and even Punjab are being tracked and strict action is being taken against them. He said that Pakistan wants our youth to get involved in drugs so that they fall into terrorism, but the nefarious plans will be defeated.

DGP Singh said that police have launched a massive campaign to root-out drug menace in J&K. “We have opened drug de-addiction centres across UT and there are demands from many parts of Kashmir. It needs technical staff and other infrastructure, but we are working on expanding the drug de-addiction centres wherever it is possible,” the DGP said.