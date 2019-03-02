हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Terrorism continues to pose serious risk to peace, security: PM Modi

Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani called on PM Modi on Saturday.

Terrorism continues to pose serious risk to peace, security: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday said terrorism continues to pose a serious risk to peace and security in the region and beyond.

He also stressed the importance of demonstrable and immediate action by the "concerned" for putting an end to all forms of terrorism and ending all support to it. 

His remarks came during his telephonic conversation with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, who called him up.

According to a statement from the prime minister's office, Modi mentioned that India attached great significance to further strengthening its relations with Qatar, which is its close friend.

The two leaders discussed the regional situation.

The prime minister underscored that terrorism continues to pose a serious risk to peace and security in the region and beyond.

He stressed the importance of demonstrable and immediate action by the "concerned" for putting an end to all forms of terrorism and ending all support to it. 

The leaders noted the historic significance of participation of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj as Guest of Honour in the 46th Council of the Foreign Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Abu Dhabi Friday.

