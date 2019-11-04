Terrorist activities spotted in Pakistan's border district near Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara: BSF sources

Narowal: Ahead of the inauguration of Kartarpur gurdwara, Zee News has come to know through BSF sources that terrorist training activities have been spotted in the border district of Narowal in Pakistan’s Punjab province, the same district where Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara is situated.

Sources in the intelligence agencies said that the terrorist training camps are situated at Muridke, Shakargarh, and Narowal in Pakistan’s Punjab province, where “substantial number of men and women are reportedly camping and undergoing training”.

The corridor connects Dera Baba Nanak Sahib in Gurdaspur district of Indian Punjab with the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara located in Narowal district of Pakistan’s Punjab.

The shocking revelation comes a few days before both India-Pakistan is going to inaugurate the Kartarpur corridor, opening it for pilgrims of both the nations. PM Narendra Modi will reportedly inaugurate the Indian side of Kartarpur corridor on November 9, while his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan will inaugurate the project from Pakistan's side on the same day.

Earlier, intelligence agencies had warned that Pakistan has joined hands with pro-Khalistani outfits and formed a new terror group called Kashmir Khalistan Referendum Front ( KKRF) to create disturbances in India. Pakistan's notorious spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) had aligned with the Khalistani terrorists and is now planning to recruit youths and equip the newly-formed terror group with arms and ammunition to foment more trouble in India.

Sources also said that Pakistan has also activated its K2 plan, which stands for Kashmir and Khalistan, to revive militancy in Punjab. In October 2019, sources in the Home Ministry had claimed that the Pakistan-backed terror groups have been trying to exploit the weak link along India-Pakistan border in Punjab.The inputs gathered by the intelligence agencies suggest that Pakistan wants to activate its K2 plan simultaneously so that the Indian security forces remain engaged in both the states.