हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
terrorist associate

Terrorist associate arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara

SSP Kupwara said, "A joint team Police Station Sogam, along with 28 RR and 162 Bn CRPF has apprehended one terrorist associate from Gudmacher area of Lolab Kupwara."

Terrorist associate arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara
Representational image

Kupwara: Jammu and Kashmir police arrested a terrorist associate in Kupwara on Thursday (April 7). 

SSP Kupwara said, "A joint team Police Station Sogam, along with 28 RR and 162 Bn CRPF has apprehended one terrorist associate from Gudmacher area of Lolab Kupwara."

The police identified the terrorist associate as Owais Ahmad Khan, son of Gh Mohd Khan, a resident of Khancheck Tekipora Lolab. 

During preliminary investigation, he was found to be in contact with a Pakistani-based terrorist handler, who had motivated him to join terror ranks. Incriminating material has also been seized from the arrested person. 

Further investigation into the case has been taken up and more arrests in this network cannot be ruled out, SSP said. 

"Timely action by joint forces has prevented his recruitment into terror ranks. Kupwara police requests parents to keep a close watch over their children to not fall into the trap of the adversary who has spoiled the youth of Kashmir for their nefarious designs," the SSP said.

So far, 162 terrorist associates have been arrested this year in Kashmir. 

ALSO READTwo terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Awantipora

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
terrorist associateJammu and KashmirJammu and Kashmir PoliceKupwara
Next
Story

Jammu and Kashmir Police releases video of 'The Untold Kashmir Files'

Must Watch

PT2M42S

DNA: IMF praises PM Modi's food security scheme