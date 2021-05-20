हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

Terrorist associate arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara, 3 grenades, 58 Rounds of AK-47 seized

The Jammu and Kashmir Police recovered three grenades and 58 Rounds of AK-47 from the possession of the arrested terrorist associate. An FIR has been registered against the accused person and an investigation has been launched into the matter. 

Terrorist associate arrested in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Kupwara, 3 grenades, 58 Rounds of AK-47 seized
ANI photo

New Delhi: The Jammu and Kashmir Police in a joint operation arrested a terrorist associate and seized arms and ammunition from his possession on Thursday (May 20). According to reports, the Kupwara Police along with 28 RR and 162 CRPF, launched the operation. 

A police handout reads, "On the basis of specific information regarding the movement of ANEs. Kupwara Police along with 28 RR and 162 CRPF established Naka at Wani Dorussa, Sogam area of border district Kupwara. During checking, one person was found in a suspicious condition, who upon seeing the search party, tried to escape from the spot but was chased and apprehended by the search party."

A police officer said, "The apprehended person on preliminary questioning disclosed his identity as Abdul Rashad  Lone of Nagam Karen Kupwara."

The police recovered three grenades and 58 Rounds of AK-47 from his possession. An FIR has been registered against the accused person and an investigation has been launched into the matter. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Jammu and KashmirKupwaragrenadesAK-47TerrorismJ&K police
Next
Story

Madhya Pradesh's Satpura Tiger Reserve, Bhedaghat in tentative list of UNESCO world heritage sites

Must Watch

PT13M11S

Black Fungus claim lives of people after Coronavirus!