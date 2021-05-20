Terrorist associate arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara, 3 grenades, 58 Rounds of AK-47 seized

New Delhi: The Jammu and Kashmir Police in a joint operation arrested a terrorist associate and seized arms and ammunition from his possession on Thursday (May 20). According to reports, the Kupwara Police along with 28 RR and 162 CRPF, launched the operation.

A police handout reads, "On the basis of specific information regarding the movement of ANEs. Kupwara Police along with 28 RR and 162 CRPF established Naka at Wani Dorussa, Sogam area of border district Kupwara. During checking, one person was found in a suspicious condition, who upon seeing the search party, tried to escape from the spot but was chased and apprehended by the search party."

A police officer said, "The apprehended person on preliminary questioning disclosed his identity as Abdul Rashad Lone of Nagam Karen Kupwara."

The police recovered three grenades and 58 Rounds of AK-47 from his possession. An FIR has been registered against the accused person and an investigation has been launched into the matter.

