Terrorist eliminated in Shopian identified as Umar Ishfaq Malik, was involved in recent killing of Kashmir cop

The terrorist killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian today has been identified as Umar Ishfaq Malik, a Hizbul Mujahidin associate who was also involved in the killing of a state police official. As per the police, Umar Ishfaq Malik was the one who had carried out the attack on ASI Shabir Ahmad at Amishijipora in South Kashmir.

"Based on a specific input generated by Shopian Police regarding the presence of terrorists in village Nadigam area of Shopian, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police, Army and CRPF," an official statement said.

As per police records, the killed terrorist was categorized militant and was active since 2020. He was involved in several militancy crime cases, including attacks on security forces and civilian atrocities.

"He was also instrumental in motivating the gullible youth to join militancy folds and other criminal activities. Besides, he was also providing logistic and other support to the active militants in the area before joining the militant ranks," an official statement said.

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of the encounter. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation.

This was the 12th encounter by the security forces this year. The forces have managed to kill 22 terrorists, 8 of whom were Pakistani nationals.

