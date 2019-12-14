Terrorist hideout busted in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla

A terrorist hideout was busted on Saturday morning in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla and items of daily use were recovered. The police have registered a case and launched an investigation following the recovery of gas and other daily essential things.

The hideout was unearthed in the forest area in Rohama village of Watergam area of Sopore town in Baramulla district, said the police. During the search of the jungle area in a joint operation by Indian Army’s 32 Rashtriya Rifles, Jammu and Kashmir Police’s Special Operation Group based in Rafiabad, and 92 battalions of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the hideout was busted.

Live TV

Incidentally, this is the second time within a week that forces have busted a hideout in the Rafiabad belt. Earlier, a hideout was busted in Dangiwacha village in which two AK series assault rifles and nearly 2,000 bullets, a satellite phone and two wireless communication devices were found.