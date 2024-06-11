Terrorist Killed By Security Forces In Ongoing Gunfight In J&K's Kathua
Police said a terrorist was killed in an ongoing gunfight between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Tuesday. One terrorist was killed during a gunfight between the holed-up terrorists and security forces in Seda Sohal village in Kathua's Hiranagar area. Security forces had surrounded the village after reports of gunfire from local residents. One resident was reported to be injured.
