KATHUA ENCOUNTER

Terrorist Killed By Security Forces In Ongoing Gunfight In J&K's Kathua

Security forces had surrounded the village after reports of gunfire from local residents. One resident was reported to be injured.
 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Jun 11, 2024, 10:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Terrorist Killed By Security Forces In Ongoing Gunfight In J&K's Kathua File Photo

Police said a terrorist was killed in an ongoing gunfight between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Tuesday. One terrorist was killed during a gunfight between the holed-up terrorists and security forces in Seda Sohal village in Kathua's Hiranagar area. Security forces had surrounded the village after reports of gunfire from local residents. One resident was reported to be injured.

"A cordon and search operation was launched in Seda Sohal village in Hiranagar after locals reported that terrorists had opened fire in the village. One terrorist has been killed in the ongoing encounter. One civilian is reported to have been hit by the terrorist firing in the village," an official said.

 
