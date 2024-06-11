Police said a terrorist was killed in an ongoing gunfight between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Tuesday. One terrorist was killed during a gunfight between the holed-up terrorists and security forces in Seda Sohal village in Kathua's Hiranagar area. Security forces had surrounded the village after reports of gunfire from local residents. One resident was reported to be injured.





"A cordon and search operation was launched in Seda Sohal village in Hiranagar after locals reported that terrorists had opened fire in the village. One terrorist has been killed in the ongoing encounter. One civilian is reported to have been hit by the terrorist firing in the village," an official said.