Pampore

Terrorist killed during encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Pampore; operation underway

The encounter between forces and terrorists broke out in Lalpora area of Pampore on Thursday.

Representational Image

SRINAGAR: Security forces on Friday (November 6) killed an unidentified terrorist during an encounter at Meej area of Pampore in south Kashmir's Pulwama district. According to reports, two civilians have also been injured in the gunbattle; however, an official confirmation on the same remains awaited. 

The operation is currently underway. 

"One unidentified terrorist neutralised in the ongoing encounter in Pampore," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted on Friday. 

PamporeJammu and KashmirTerroristEncounterKashmir Police
