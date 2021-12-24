Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district

New Delhi: A terrorist was killed in an encounter with the security forces that broke out in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district in the wee hours of Friday (December 24, 2021).

The Kashmir Zone Police informed that the search is currently going on and that further details will follow.

The encounter had started between the security forces and terrorists in the Arwani area of the Anantnag district.

“Encounter has started at Mumanhal (Arwani), area of Anantnag. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir Zone Police had tweeted.

A police officer had earlier said that a joint searching team security force laid cordon and search operation on a specific input about the presence of terrorists in the Arwani village.

"As the searching party cordoned the suspected spot, the exchange of fire started and resulted in a gunfight," he added.

Sources in the police said that input with forces is that 2-3 terrorists were trapped.

