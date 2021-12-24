हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Encounter

Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district

The encounter broke out in the Arwani area of the Anantnag district.

Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Anantnag district
File Photo (ANI)

New Delhi: A terrorist was killed in an encounter with the security forces that broke out in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district in the wee hours of Friday (December 24, 2021). 

The Kashmir Zone Police informed that the search is currently going on and that further details will follow.

The encounter had started between the security forces and terrorists in the Arwani area of the Anantnag district. 

“Encounter has started at Mumanhal (Arwani), area of Anantnag. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir Zone Police had tweeted. 

A police officer had earlier said that a joint searching team security force laid cordon and search operation on a specific input about the presence of terrorists in the Arwani village.

"As the searching party cordoned the suspected spot, the exchange of fire started and resulted in a gunfight," he added.

Sources in the police said that input with forces is that 2-3 terrorists were trapped.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
EncounterJammu and KashmirJammu and Kashmir encounterAnantnagAnantnag encounter
Next
Story

SSC CGL 2021 notification released at ssc.nic.in, check direct link to apply

Must Watch

PT19M2S

DNA: Chaudhary Charan Singh - Prime Minister who gave up power for principles!