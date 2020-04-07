हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Anantnag

Terrorist lob grenade at patrolling party in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag; CRPF jawan killed

Soon after the incident, a police team rushed to the site and cordoned off the area.

Terrorist lob grenade at patrolling party in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Anantnag; CRPF jawan killed
ANI photo

New Delhi: A CRPF jawan was martyred on Tuesday (April 7) and another injured in a grenade attack by terrorists at a patrolling party in south Kashmir's Anantnag district. According to official sources, suspected terrorists lobbed a grenade at Goriwan chowk of Bijbehara on Tuesday evening, killing head constable Shiv Lal Neetam in the attack.

Neetam, who had received severe injuries in the attack, was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Doctors at the local hospital referred the injured trooper for specialty treatment to the nearby Anantnag town where doctors declared the injured trooper as dead on arrival.

Soon after the incident, a police team rushed to the site and cordoned off the area. According to reports, the terrorist managed to flee from the spot after carrying out the attack.

AnantnagGrenadeJammu and KashmirMilitantsTerroristsBijbehara
