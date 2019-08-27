Terrorist nabbed from Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla, another escapes

The Jammu and Kashmir Police and Army arrested a terrorist in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir during a checking operation at a joint check post. However, another terrorist managed to escape. This came at the backdrop of heavy shelling that took place along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district.

The terrorist was nabbed on Monday at Delina Chowk, which came under sudden fire from a truck. An AK-47 and a pistol were recovered from the terrorist. An Army official said the second terrorist had entered a nearby locality and operations were still underway to nab him.

In another incident, a person was killed after he was abducted by suspected terrorists in Pulwama district. The unidentified terrorists had abducted two people on the intervening night of August 19-20 and the other person is still missing. The person was killed on Monday and the dead body found in the forest area.

The incident took place in north Tral town near the Mansar Bhaik area in the mountains of the district. One of the resident was from Lachitop Behak and another from Mansar Behak. Both the Bakarwals were abducted from Nagbehren forests. The search operation for the missing person is going on.

This is the first terrorist attack in the Valley after the abrogation of Article 370.