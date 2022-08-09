NewsIndia
ISIS-LINKED TERRORIST

Terrorist, planning blast on August 15, with ISIS links held by UP police

The accused was planning an explosion on Independence Day and was working on a plan to target members of the RSS, ADG said in a statement.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 11:25 PM IST|Source: PTI
  • ISIS-affiliated terrorist, Sabauddin Azmi, detained in Azamgarh by UP cops
  • The ATS has seized materials used in making bombs, an illegal weapon, and cartridges from the accused
  • Azmi was planning an explosion on Independence Day

Trending Photos

Terrorist, planning blast on August 15, with ISIS links held by UP police

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday arrested an alleged terrorist with Islamic State links who was planning a terror attack on Independence Day, an official said here. The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of the police arrested Sabauddin Azmi, a member of the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM, after questioning him at its Lucknow headquarters, Additional Director General of Police (ADG), Law and Order, Prashant Kumar said in a statement.

The suspect, a resident of the Amilo area of Azamgarh district, also goes by the names Dilawar Khan and Bairam Khan, the statement said. A case has been registered against Azmi, who was in direct contact with an ISIS recruiter, under sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Arms Act, it added.

The ATS has seized materials used in making bombs, an illegal weapon, and cartridges from the accused, the statement said. The UP ATS received information that the accused, after being influenced by ISIS ideology, was spreading jihadi ideas and trying to get others to join the terror outfit, it said.

He was brought in for questioning and arrested after evidence of his links with ISIS were found, the statement said. It also said that after connecting with a person identified as Bilal on Facebook, Azmi started a conversation about the action being taken in Kashmir and Bilal provided him the contact of ISIS member Musa, alias Khattab Kashmiri. Azmi got in touch with Musa and then with Abu Bakr al-Shami of the ISIS living in Syria, the statement said.

According to the police, Shami got Azmi in touch with Abu Umar, a resident of Murtaniya who started training him on how to make hand grenades, bombs, and IEDs and working on a plan to establish an Islamic State in India. The statement said Azmi was planning an explosion on Independence Day. Azmi was working on a plan to target members of the RSS, it added.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When will there be a ban on 'Chinese Manjha'?
DNA Video
DNA: Why was there a delayed action from government on Shrikant Tyagi?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political tears over arrest of suspected ISIS helper caught from Batla House area
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 8, 2022
DNA Video
DNA : Jagdeep Dhankhar's victory was already decided
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Inflation was high in the UPA government or now?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 3 years since the abrogation of 370
DNA Video
DNA: How much has Jammu & Kashmir changed after scrapping of Article 370 and 35A
DNA Video
DNA: 'Event' with black dress code on inflation!
DNA Video
DNA: Congress's Designer Protest on Inflation!