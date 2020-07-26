हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
shopian

Terrorists ambush CRPF patrol party in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian; escape after firing

According to reports, the incident took place on Sunday afternoon. Terrorists managed to flee from the spot after opening fire at forces. 

Terrorists ambush CRPF patrol party in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Shopian; escape after firing
PTI photo

Shopian: Terrorists ambushed a joint patrol party of CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday (July 26). 

According to reports, the incident took place on Sunday afternoon. Terrorists managed to flee from the spot after opening fire at forces. 

The area was immediately cordoned off and a search operation was launched to nab the terrorists. 

Fortunately, no injury or casualty was reported. 

The incident comes a day after top Lashkar commander Ishfaq Rashid Khan and his associate Aijaz Ahmad Bhat were killed in a joint encounter carried out by Special Operations Group (SOG) of Jammu Kashmir Police, the Army and CRPF in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ranbirgarh. 

As per reports, the slain terrorists were active in the Kashmir Valley for quite some time and involved in several terror-related incidents. 

At least 143 terrorists have been neutralised by forces in Kashmir this year. 

shopianJammu and KashmirTerrorismCRPFCRPF postJ&K policeKashmir
