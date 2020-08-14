Terrorists attack police party in Jammu and Kashmir's Nowgam

NOWGAM: Unidentified terrorists attacked a police party in Nowgam area on the outskirts of Srinagar city in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday (August 14), said ANI report. The attack comes a day ahead of Independence Day.

Further details on the incident are awaited.

Earlier on Thursday, security forces busted hideouts of terrorists in Awantipora in south Kashmir's Pulwama district during a raid conducted by Jammu and Kashmir Police along with Army's 50 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and 130 Battalion of CRPF.

The terrorist hideout was busted by security forces during cordon and search operation in Barsoo village of Awantipora. A police officer told Zee News that “search operation is being carried out by a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police and Army”.

Based on the credible input at about presence of terrorists of proscribed outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba in the forest area of Badroo Barsoo, Awantipora police along with 50RR and 130 BN CRPF launched a search in the said forest area.

Police sources said that several incriminating materials, including 1918 AK 47 rounds, two hand grenades, one Ubgl thrower, four Ubgl grenades, half a bag of ammonium nitrate like substance, five gelatin sticks and crude pipe bomb. Security forces have also recovered Rs 5400, food items, utensils, gas stoves, gas cylinder and other materials from the hideout.

On August 7, security forces had busted a terrorist hideout in the Shashitar forested area in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.