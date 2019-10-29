Terrorists attack security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

Terrorists opened fire at a patrolling party of security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on Tuesday. Sources told Zee Media that the terrorists ran away from the spot after attacking the forces. A massive search operation has been launched by the security forces to kill the terrorists involved in the cowardly attack.

The attack on security forces took places hours after a terrorist, who shot dead a truck driver in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, was killed on Tuesday morning. On Monday evening, terrorists made the fatal attack on the truck driver in Kanelwan area of Bijbehara town of the district.

This was the fourth such attack on a non-Kashmiri by terrorists in the south Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5. The truck driver has been identified as Narayan Dutt of Katra in Jammu. “Terrorists opened fire and killed a civilian in Kanelwan area of Bijbehara,” a police spokesperson had said.