Terrorists don't land in J&K from Moon: Polish EU lawmaker Ryszard Czarnecki slams Pakistan

NEW DELHI: In a major boost to India, an influential Polish lawmaker and Member of the European Parliament (MEP) Ryszard Czarnecki has described India as a ''great democracy'' and slammed Pakistan for providing a safe haven to terrorists despite international pressure.

"India is the greatest democracy in the world. We need to look at terrorist acts that took place in India, Jammu and Kashmir. These terrorists didn't land from the Moon. They were coming from the neighbouring country. We should support India," Czarnecki said.

The Polish lawmaker made these remarks during a special debate of the plenary session of the European Parliament.

During the debate, Martusciello, a member of EU Parliament and Group of European People's Party (Christian Democrats) in Italy, said Pakistan had threatened to use nuclear weapons which was a concern to the European Union.

"Pakistan is somewhere where terrorists have been able to plan bloody terrorist attacks in Europe," Martusciello said while accusing Islamabad of human rights violations.

Opening the debate on behalf of the vice-president of the European Commission, Federica Mogherini, EU Minister Tytti Tuppurainen said that "no one could afford another escalation in Kashmir".

The EU minister urged India and Pakistan to resolve Kashmir issue through dialogue, seeking a peaceful and political solution, respectful of the interests of the Kashmiri population on both sides of the Line of Control.

The members urged India to restore means of communications in the Kashmir Valley.

Prior to the debate, the European Union Parliament had appealed to India and Pakistan to work out the Kashmir issue so that peace remains maintained between the two countries.

It may be recalled that ever since India scrapped Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan has been trying to mobilise support against New Delhi and internationalise the Kashmir issue, however, it has not been successful so far.

India has asserted that the abrogation of Article 370 was its "internal matter" and also asked Islamabad to accept the reality and stop its anti-India rhetoric.

India has defended the imposition of restrictions in the Kashmir Valley on the grounds that they were put to prevent Pakistan from creating more mischief through proxies and terrorists.