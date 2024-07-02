Terrorists' Failed Attempt To Stoke Communal Tension In Jammu Foiled: J&K DGP

Pakistan-backed terror handlers across the border after failing in Kashmir attempted to create a divide and provoke communal tension in the Jammu region, but the common people joined hands and foiled their nefarious designs, Police said.

After security forces busted modules responsible for targeted killings of members belonging to the minority community across Kashmir valley, terrorist handlers shifted their focus to Jammu as they intended to create communal tension in the region

A modus operandi was adopted by the Pakistan-based terrorist handlers in the late 1990s too and the Doda district and frontier districts of Rajouri and Poonch, Reasi had witnessed massacres of innocent citizens.

Now again the frequent incidents of terrorist violence in the frontier district of Rajouri and Poonch area of Jammu division and terror attacks in Doda, Bhaderwah indicating that terrorists have shifted their base from Kashmir division to Jammu division, Infiltration attempts were also made by the terrorists from across the line of control and international border and residents were targeted inside their homes and pilgrims were killed by terrorists in the area as security grid failed to plug the many gaps.

Reports suggested that the terrorists had planned to target the maximum civilian of one community to provoke a backlash.

DGP Jammu Kashmir police also accepted that terrorists had nefarious plans of creating communal fire in Jammu province as the area has a composite population.

R R Swain DGP of Jammu Kashmir said “Our biggest source of strength is people you see in Jammu side, they are trying to do this primarily because they want to make it communal, they know there is composite population, mix people live there and they want to disturb it, Both communities respond and said it’s terror act it’s not Hindu vs Muslims it’s an act of terrorists. This is a pure act of terrorism and no Muslim no Islam supports this."

"The Hindu community has prevented it from becoming communal that’s our core strength. I believe that the police forces which are .also composite and are guarded and are armed with not only arms and ammunition but with public faith and government of India and government of Jammu Kashmir infrastructure of security," Swain added.

Former DGP of Jammu Kashmir S P Vaid said, "Jammu was targeted because of its mixed population and the advantage terrorists have due to the hilly terrain. Unlike the plains of Kashmir, Jammu faces connectivity issues with fewer roads and a diverse population. The attacks on pilgrims were intended to provoke communal backlash between Hindus and Muslims. It has always been Pakistan's policy to sow divisions between communities. However, Pakistan will not succeed as the people of India and Jammu & Kashmir understand Pakistan's tactics."

Pakistan and terror handlers aimed to divide the people of Jammu along religious lines and create unrest. This would have impacted the Kashmir Valley, where thousands of outsiders, including tourists, labourers, and employees, are present.