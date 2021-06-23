Terrorists gun down mobile shop owner in Srinagar's Habba Kadal

New Delhi: Unidentified suspected terrorists on Wednesday (June 23) shot at a youth and injured him critically in Habba Kadal locality of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir. The victim was immediately rushed to the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital where he was declared dead by a doctor. The victim had received gunshot injuries to the chest.

The 25-year-old youth was identified as Umar Ahmad. He was a mobile shop owner by profession. A police officer confirmed the incident and said that investigations have been started.

Meanwhile, Pakistani terror group Lashkar Front TRF claimed responsibility of the attack on Twitter and said the shopkeeper was an alleged police informer. It is to be noted that this is the third assasination in Srinagar in last five days.

A police official told PTI that the security forces cordoned the area off immediately after the attack and a hunt was launched to nab the attackers.