Three migrant workers were shot dead by terrorists in the Sonamarg area of Ganderbal district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Sunday evening, Zee News Television reported. The attack took place near an under-construction tunnel in the region. The workers were part of a construction team working on the Z Morh tunnel, which connects Gaganeer to Sonamarg in Central Kashmir's Ganderbal district. Following the attack, security forces swiftly reached the site and cordoned off the area to ensure safety and begin investigations.

After long interval once again target killings have surfaced in Kashmir, earlier on Friday a non-local labor was killed in a terrorist attack. A dead body was found in a mysterious condition with bullet wounds in a maze crop in Wandina Area of Shopian of South Kashmir. The dead was identified as Ashok Kumar Chauhan resident of Bahgalpur Bihar.