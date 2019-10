New Delhi: An encounter between Indian Army and terrorists is currently underway in South Kashmir's Pajalpura area.

The gunbattle started at around 6 am on Wednesday. The Army and CRPF jawans are carrying out a joint operation.

Sources say that at least two-three terrorists are hiding in a house in the area. The Army received a tip-off about the presence of terrorists in the house in the wee hours of Wednesday.

More details awaited.