Terrorists hurl grenade at deputy commissioner's office in J&K's Anantnag, 10 injured

New Delhi: Terrorists on Saturday hurled grenade outside deputy commissioner's office in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag injuring 10 people. Of the 10 injured, one person is a traffic police cop and the other a journalist.

Minor injuries have been reported so far. The area is under cordon and search operation is going on.

The Jammu and Kashmir police in a tweet said, "10 persons including a traffic policeman and a journalist injured. Only minor injuries reported so far. Follow up action initiated. Police on job to identity and nab the culprit."

More details awaited.