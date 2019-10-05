close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Terrorist hurl grenade

Terrorists hurl grenade at deputy commissioner's office in J&K's Anantnag, 10 injured

Minor injuries have been reported so far. The area is under cordon and search operation is going on.

Terrorists hurl grenade at deputy commissioner&#039;s office in J&amp;K&#039;s Anantnag, 10 injured
Image used for representation (File photo)

New Delhi: Terrorists on Saturday hurled grenade outside deputy commissioner's office in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag injuring 10 people. Of the 10 injured, one person is a traffic police cop and the other a journalist.

Minor injuries have been reported so far. The area is under cordon and search operation is going on.

Live TV

The Jammu and Kashmir police in a tweet said, "10 persons including a traffic policeman and a journalist injured. Only minor injuries reported so far. Follow up action initiated. Police on job to identity and nab the culprit." 

More details awaited. 

Tags:
Terrorist hurl grenadeAnantnag
Next
Story

Centre releases additional Rs 1,813.75 crore for flood relief works in Karnataka, Bihar

Must Watch

PT3M35S

Bombay HC dismisses petition to declare Aarey a forest