A non-local man was found dead in the Waduna area of Zainapora, Shopian district, in South Kashmir, late on Thursday. The body was riddled with bullets and was discovered by locals. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Shopian confirmed the incident, identifying it as an act of terrorism.

Investigation Underway

Authorities have launched a thorough investigation to determine the identity of the victim and gather evidence from the crime scene. The body has been taken to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities. Security forces have increased their vigilance in the region, while an intensified search for the attackers is ongoing.

This attack comes shortly after Omar Abdullah was sworn in as the new Chief Minister of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Abdullah, from the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC), took office just days after his party's success in the recently concluded assembly elections.

Heightened Security Measures

In light of the recent attack, security forces have increased their presence across the region, particularly in vulnerable areas. Officials have called for calm and reassured citizens that the perpetrators would be brought to justice. The tragic incident has sparked fresh concerns about terrorism and violence in the valley, even as the newly elected government seeks to bring stability and progress to Jammu and Kashmir.