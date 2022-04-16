Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Jammu and Kashmir, a Sarpanch was shot dead in an apple orchard belonging to a pandit, of which he used to take care for the last 12 years.

The Sarpanch's killing takes place a week before PM Modi is to address 30,000 Sarpanches, panches and other grass root representatives in the Samba district of Jammu after a week.

Another attack on soft target, suspected terrorists shot dead an independent Sarpanch in the Pattan area of Baramulla district on Friday. This is the third targeted killing in the last 13 days including a CRPF man and a Rajput.

Small village Goshbugh surrounded with apple orchards is seen today in fear and anger. The sarpanch of the village Manzoor Ahmad Bangroo was shot by suspected terrorist around 5.45 pm in an apple orchard near to his house, which he uses to take care from last 12 years as people at his house said. The orchard belongs to Kashmiri Pandit Ashu Pandit who, at the time of migration, left the village and settled in Uri area of Baramulla near LoC.

Besides, he fought the panchayat election and was elected as sarpanch of the village. Abdul Ahad an old villager said.

Apart from family, all surrounding people who know Manzoor said he was a noble person having a dream to make his village prosperous.

Manzoor left behind two sons three daughters, his elder son Masrat Iqbal said, “We don’t know how it happened we only know that at 3.30pm he left home to get some grass from orchard, when he didn’t returned home I went to orchard at 6pm I saw his yellow colour sweater I realised that time that he is killed by someone when I reached close I saw him dead.” Adding to that Masrat said, “He was caretaker of Panditji orchard from last 12-13 years we often use to help him in maintaining the orchard. He requested LG administration to help the family and give us justice. The Islam don’t allow such killings.”

Villagers since morning were visiting the Sarpanch’s house. People condemn the killing, done in this pious month of Ramazan.

“Police said the bullet-ridden body of the Manzoor Ahmad Bangroo of the Goshbugh area of Pattan was lying in an

orchard. He was taken to hospital, but doctors declared him brought dead.” a police officer said.

Body was found in an apple orchard around half kilometre away from the Sarpanch’s home. Villagers said this orchard belongs to Kashmir pandit and Manzoor was caretaker for the last 12 years, he uses to come daily to this orchard to see how plants are.

The 7th attack in the last 13 days was condemned by J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha who extended his condolences to the bereaved family while assuring that the perpetrators will be punished.

J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha tweetted, “I strongly condemn the terror attack on Sarpanch, Manzoor Ahmad Bangroo. Perpetrators of this despicable act shall be punished. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family in this hour of grief.”

PM Modi is to arrive on April 24 in the Union territory.

Shafiq Mir Chairman All J& K panchayat Conference said, “One more our sarpanch is martyred we condemn this brutal killing, I warn the people who are doing this will achieve nothing out of such killings. At the same time, I would say government has failed to provide us security nor any developmental program is launched to help the martyred punch sarpanch families. But I would like to assure my members that organisation is standing with them and we should not lose hope.”

Militants had previously targeted non-local labours, minority community members and CRPF personnel in the latest attacks.

