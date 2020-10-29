हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir terrorism

Terrorists kill three BJP workers including youth general secretary in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district

Shocking! Terrorists kill three Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district.

Terrorists kill three BJP workers including youth general secretary in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district

In a shocking incident, unidentified terrorists on Thursday shot dead three Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. The attack on them took place in Qazigund area of the district. A case has already been registered under relevant sections of the law, said a police official. 

Jammu and Kashmir police said that around 8.20 pm the police received information about a terror crime incident at a village in YK Pora where terrorists fired upon three BJP workers.

The BJP workers have been identified as Fida Hussain Yatoo son of Ghulam Ahmad Yatoo resident of YK Pora (BJP District Youth General secretary), Umer Rashid Beigh son of Abdul Rasheed Beigh resident of Sophat Devsar (BJP worker) and Umer Ramzan Hajam son of Mohd Ramzan resident of YK Pora (BJP worker) at Eidgah YK Pora due to which they got injured.

They were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment where they were declared as brought dead, added the police.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that terrorists fired upon three BJP workers identified as Fida Hussain Yatoo son of Ghulam Ahmad Yatoo resident of Y.K.Pora (BJP District Youth General secretary), Umer Rashid Beigh son of Abdul Rasheed Beigh resident of Sophat Devsar (BJP worker) and Umer Ramzan Hajam son of Mohd Ramzan resident of Y.K.Pora (BJP worker) at Eidgah Y.K.Pora due to which they got injured. They were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment where they were declared as brought dead,” said the police.

Meanwhile, BJP spokesman in Srinagar condemned the killings and termed it barbaric. As per sources, terrorists fired on them when they were in a car after which they were shifted to a local hospital. Fida succumbed and was declared brought dead while two other later succumbed.

A joint team of security forces have now cordoned off the entire area to nab the attackers.

