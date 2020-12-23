Terrorists lob grenade on security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal, 3 injured

At least three security personnel were injured on Wednesday in a grenade attack by terrorists in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir. All the injured personnel have been shifted to a hospital.

The attack took place on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) bunker in Duderhama Chowk in Ganderbal. The area has been cordoned and a search operation launched.

"Three CRPF jawans have suffered minor injuries after terrorists lobbed a grenade today," said Khalil Poswal, SSP Ganderbal, Jammu and Kashmir.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

This comes on a day when the Awantipora Police along with 42 Rashtriya Rifles and 180 Bn CRPF busted a terror associate module of terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) involved in grenade lobbing incidents in Tral region of Pulwama and Sangam area of Anantnag district.

The police said that the arrested terror associates have been in contact with Pakistani handlers and have targeted security forces by lobbing grenades upon security forces in the recent past. The statement further added that 'the arrested persons have been involved in the pasting of threat poster of election boycott in Tral area'.

The police identified the arrested people as--Aijaz Ahmad Bhat (Larow Tral), Mohd Amin Khan (Handoora Tral), Umer Jabar Dar (Wagad Tral), Suhail Ahmad Bhat (Dogripora Awantipora), Sameer Ahmad Lone (Darganiegund Tral) and Rafiq Ahmad Khan (Handoora Tral).

Incriminating material including explosive substance has been recovered from their possession.

