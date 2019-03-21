Terrorists lob grenades at security forces in J&K's Sopore, two cops injured

Terrorists targeted security forces in J&K's Sopore on Thursday by lobbing grenades at them. They were immediately engaged in a gun battle.

The attack took place in Sopore's Main Chowk and the area has been cordoned off by security forces. News agency PTI reported that two cops sustained injuries even as security forces engaged the terrorists in a gun battle. A search and neutralise operation has been launched.

News agency IANS also reported that internet services have been suspended in Sopore as a precautionary measure.

Around the same time as the grenade attack, Pakistan also violated ceasefire and resorted to firing from across the Line of Control in the Nowshera sector.

(This is a developing news report and will be updated with more details when available)