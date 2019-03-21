हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Terrorism

Terrorists lob grenades at security forces in J&K's Sopore, two cops injured

Terrorists targeted security forces in J&K's Sopore on Thursday by lobbing grenades at them. They were immediately engaged in a gun battle which is currently underway.

Terrorists lob grenades at security forces in J&amp;K&#039;s Sopore, two cops injured
File photo used only for representational purpose.

Terrorists targeted security forces in J&K's Sopore on Thursday by lobbing grenades at them. They were immediately engaged in a gun battle.

The attack took place in Sopore's Main Chowk and the area has been cordoned off by security forces. News agency PTI reported that two cops sustained injuries even as security forces engaged the terrorists in a gun battle. A search and neutralise operation has been launched.

News agency IANS also reported that internet services have been suspended in Sopore as a precautionary measure.

Around the same time as the grenade attack, Pakistan also violated ceasefire and resorted to firing from across the Line of Control in the Nowshera sector.

(This is a developing news report and will be updated with more details when available)

 

Tags:
TerrorismTerroristIndian Army
Next
Story

Happy Holi: Google marks festival of colours with doodle

Must Watch

PT1M45S

BJP may announce list of 250 candidates today