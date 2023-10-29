Terrorists Open Fire At Police Personnel In Srinagar's Eidgah
The security has been beefed up after the terrorist opened fire on a police personnel at Eidgah in Srinagar.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: Terrorists attacked a police officer in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, on a Sunday. According to the police, the assailants opened fire on Inspector Masroor Ahmad in the Eidgah locality on Sunday afternoon. "After the attack, he was promptly taken to the hospital. The vicinity has been sealed off for thorough searches," authorities revealed. Medical sources at the hospital reported that Ahmad was in critical condition following his admission. The administration beefed up the security after the incident.
#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir: A police official was shot at Eidgah in Srinagar. He has been shifted to a hospital. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/vR6HmN1F4Q — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2023
Live Tv