Terrorists planning to launch attacks in southern part of India: Army

Lt General S K Saini, GOC-in-C, Army Southern Command on Monday said that Indian Army have got inputs that terrorists are planning to carry out some attacks in Southern part of India. Lt General Saini added that security agencies have recvored some abandoned boats from Sir Creek and forces are on high alert to ensure that terrorists fail in their nefarious plans to unleash mayhem in India.

"We've inputs that there may be a terrorist attack in southern part of India. Some abandoned boats have been recovered from Sir Creek. We're taking precautions to ensure that designs of inimical elements & terrorists are stalled," said Lt General Saini.

Lt Gen S K Saini, GOC-in-C, Army Southern Command: We've inputs that there may be a terrorist attack in southern part of India. Some abandoned boats have been recovered from Sir Creek. We're taking precautions to ensure that designs of inimical elements & terrorists are stalled.

Lt Gen Saini's statements come at a time when the intelligence agencies have got inputs that Pakistan-based terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) is planning to carry out attacks on camps of Indian Army and other security forces in Jammu and Kashmir. Sources in intelligence agencies told Zee News that four LeT terrorists are involved in plotting attacks on security establishment.

Sources added that the terrorists are planning to carry out attacks on Bari Brahmana camp in Samba district, and Sunjwan and Kaluchak Army camps in Jammu region. Some reports claimed that terrorists are planning to infiltrate through Shopian area and then reach Jammu to create disturbance in the region.

Zee News had reported last week that as many as 50 infiltrators were waiting near the Line of Control (LoC) to enter India. The revelation was made by two Pakistani terrorists, who were arrested from Gulmarg.

Sources had told Zee Media that Pakistan Army was using its posts at Johli, Bargi and New Baathla along the LoC in order to help terrorists infiltrate inside India. The terrorists were waiting at Kacharban launching pad.

Intelligence agencies sources had also told Zee News that Pakistan’s ISI had ordered terror groups operating in Kashmir valley to target religious places. The nefarious plan of ISI was revealed after the interception of messages between terrorists and their Pakistan-based handlers.