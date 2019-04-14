Terrorists planning to use motorbike to carry out another Pulwama-like attack in J&K: sources

SRINAGAR: Terrorists are planning another Pulwama-type attack on Sunday, intelligence agencies have said, adding that it is possible that the terrorists would use a motorbike to carry out the attack.

As per the sources quoted by Zee News, the inputs received by the intelligence agencies have revealed that the terrorists are planning to trigger the blast on National Highway using a remote control. The specific inputs provided by the intelligence agencies have prompted the security agencies to enhance security along the highway and the convoy of all security forces have been ordered to start their movement on the National Highway only after 9 AM.

A report prepared by investigative and security agencies working in the counter-terrorism grid in Jammu and Kashmir has revealed that anti-theft remote alarms or keys, which are used in motorcycles and vehicles, have now become the favourite tool of terrorists to trigger improvised explosive devices (IED) in the state.

It may be recalled that recently the terrorists had launched an IED attack to target the personnel of the Army’s 44 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) unit in Shopian district. After investigation it was found that a remote key was used by the terrorists to lock and unlock a two-wheeler.

The security agencies analysing the history of IED blasts in Kashmir and came to the conclusion that military-grade explosives such as RDX, PETN (Pentaerythritol Tetranitrate), TNT (Trinitrotoluene) and commercial explosives such as slurries and ammonium nitrate were used by Pakistan-based terrorists for making IEDs.

The report also added that the ‘rudimentary’ command-wire mechanism were used by the terrorists to blast IEDs in order to launch precise attacks.

On February 14, forty Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans were martyred after a Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist rammed an explosive-laden car into a bus in their convoy in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.