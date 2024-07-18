Terrorists' Release Shocking Video Of Attempted Beheading In Doda Attack: Report

The ‘Kashmir Tigers’, a front for the Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), has released a video purportedly showing the aftermath of an ambush in Jammu’s Doda, ThePrint reported. The attack, which occurred earlier this week, resulted in the deaths of an Army officer and three other soldiers. The alleged beheading incident has sparked outrage and condemnation across social media platforms.

According to ThePrint, the video going viral on social media, allegedly shows terrorists, believed to be of Pakistani origin, attempting to behead a deceased soldier. The terror group claims this act was in retaliation for soldiers dragging a terrorist’s body in a previous encounter. Army sources are currently working to verify the authenticity of the footage, the report said.

The soldiers were identified as part of a security patrol in the Doda district following up on intelligence about terrorists. They reportedly came under attack when terrorists ambushed them on their way back. The video also shows an AK-47, which the terrorists claim to have taken from the soldiers during the incident.

Massive Manhunt Underway In Doda To Nab Terrorists

A large-scale search operation is in progress in Doda after the tragic demise of four army personnel, including a captain, in the Desa forests. This incident occurred in the early hours between Monday and Tuesday, as reported by officials.

The search extended into its fourth day on Thursday, with the Desa and surrounding forest areas being thoroughly combed. The operation has been marked by sporadic gunfire, with two brief shootouts reported in the Desa forests between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Despite being declared free of terrorist activities in 2005, Doda district has seen a resurgence of violence. This began on June 12 with an attack at Chattergala Pass that left six security officers wounded. The following day, a clash in Gandoh resulted in injuries to a police officer.

On June 26, a confrontation in the Gandoh region led to the elimination of three terrorists after an intense day of operations. Another skirmish took place in the Ghadi Bhagwah forest on July 9.

Since the start of the year, the Jammu province has experienced a series of violent incidents across six districts, resulting in the loss of 27 lives. This toll includes 11 members of the security forces, a village defense guard, five terrorists, and seven pilgrims who were returning from the Shiv Khori temple in the Reasi district on June 9.