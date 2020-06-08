हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

Terrorists shoot dead Sarpanch Ajay Pandita in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag

Ajay Pandita, aged 40, sarpanch of the Larkipora area in Anantnag district and a member of the Congress party, was shot at by militants in his native village at around 6 pm on Monday. He was immediately rushed to Government Medical College, Anantnag where doctors declared him brought dead.

ANI photo

Jammu: Terrorists shot dead a Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday (June 8). Police cordoned off the area and launched a massive search to nab the attackers. 

Ajay Pandita, aged 40, sarpanch of the Larkipora area in Anantnag district and a member of the Congress party, was shot at by militants in his native village at around 6 pm on Monday. He was immediately rushed to Government Medical College, Anantnag where doctors declared him brought dead.

"Today at about 1800hrs some unknown #terrorists fired upon one #Congress Sarpanch identified as Ajay Pandit at #Lokbawan #Anantnag who later on #succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. #Police is on the spot. Further details shall follow," the official Twitter handle of Jammu and Kashmir Police wrote.

A Congress spokesman, while condemning the killing, said Pandit was a dedicated party worker. "He was not feeling safe from quiet sometime and this he had reported to authorities, he was unanimously chosen by people," he said.

Several other leaders too condemned the killing of the sarpanch. 

"Shame on Coward Pakistani Terrorists, Shame on U @ImranKhanPTI  Shame Shame, A Hindu (Kashmiri Pandit) Surpanch Sh. #Ajay_Pandita G of Dooru area in Anantnag (Kashmir) is Killed by Pakistani terrorists, This is nothing but Urs frustation, U have to pay the heavy prize of it," wrote BJP Jammu and Kashmir President. 

Former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah too expressed his grief on the death of Pandit and tweeted, "Very sorry to hear about the killing of sarpanch Ajay Pandita in Anantnag earlier this afternoon. I unequivocally condemn this terror attack on a grassroots political worker & pray that his soul rests in peace."

No terror outfit has so far claimed the responsibility for the killing so far.

