Terrorists Shoot Kashmiri Boy Who Refused Shelter To Them; Incident Sparks Outrage

A 16-year-old boy was killed by suspected terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district after he confronted the terrorists who entered his house. The killing has sparked anger and anguish among the residents in the whole Anantnag area. The incident happened two days ago on Wednesday when the boy Sahil Bashir Dar was shot at by unidentified terrorists outside his residence in the Wetergam Dyalgam area of Anantnag.

Sahil's sister said that some people entered her house and seeing them, her mother cried out that thieves had entered their house. "They were masked and replied in Kashmiri that they are not thieves. In the meantime, Sahil caught one of the two people. While I was asking Sahil to leave him, another person took out his pistol and shot my brother in the neck. Both the intruders ran away and fired two shots in the air so that no one come for our help. I knocked on the door of a mosque as my father was offering prayers there and then we took Sahil to the hospital"

The family members took him to a local hospital in Anantnag from where he was referred to Srinagar trauma hospital SKIMS for specialized treatment. Despite strenuous efforts by the doctors, the injured boy succumbed to the injury on Thursday night. The killing of Sahil has left the family and relatives shattered and the whole Anantnag area is anguished on the cold-blooded murder of the young boy.

Sahil's sister asked for how long the people of Kashmir had to suffer like this. "Now are they (terrorists) going to enter people's houses and kill them? This is unacceptable. We want justice, we want to see them killed, who snatched my brother," she said.

Police officials said that they have started the investigation and a manhunt has been launched to nab the terrorists responsible for the killing of the innocent boy.